West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Final List Today At Wbmcc.nic.in; Details Here

WB NEET PG 2022 Counseling: The candidates can check the final list on the official website- wbmcc.nic.in, the final result will be announced on September 30

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 12:25 pm IST

West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Final List Today At Wbmcc.nic.in; Details Here
The final result will be announced on September 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com

WB NEET PG 2022 Counseling: The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) will release the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate (NEET PG 2022) final list today, September 27. The candidates can check the final list on the official website- wbmcc.nic.in, the final result will be announced on September 30. ALSO READ | NEET PG Counselling 2022: MCC Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow

The provisional list was earlier made available on September 26, the choice-filling and locking process will be held from September 27 to 29, 2022.

WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Steps To Check Final List

  1. Visit the official website- wbmcc.nic.in
  2. Click on 'Final List' tab on the new page
  3. List containing the name of selected candidates will appear on the screen
  4. Download 'Final list' and take a print out for further reference.

The NEET PG counselling process will be conducted in two rounds- mop-up round and a physical stray vacancy round. For details on WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling process, please visit the website- wbmcc.nic.in.

