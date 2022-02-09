West Bengal NEET 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today At wbmcc.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check West Bengal NEET 2021 round 1 seat allotment result at wbmcc.nic.in

NEET 2021 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: The West Bengal NEET counselling 2021 round one seat allotment result will be declared today, February 9. Candidates who applied online for the round one of NEET UG 2021 West Bengal counselling will be able to check their seat allotment status of NEET UG round 1 counselling at wbmcc.nic.in after 4 pm today. To access the West Bengal NEET UG round 1 counselling seat allotment result 2021, candidates have to key in their roll numbers and dates of birth.

According to wbmcc.nic.in NEET UG counselling dates, the round 1 admission will be held between February 10 (10 am) and February 12 (4pm). Applicants also have the provision to surrender their round 1 allotted seats by February 12 (4pm).

The physical reporting of the allotted candidates, the WBMCC schedule says, to the respective allotted colleges along with fee and original documents and bond for admission after successful document verification will be held between February 10 (10 am) and February 12 (4pm).

WBMCC NEET UG Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: Steps To Check At wbmcc.nic.in