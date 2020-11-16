Image credit: wbmcc.nic.in West Bengal NEET 2020 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out At Wbmcc.nic.in

The West Bengal NEET counselling 2020 round one seat allotment result has been declared today at wbmcc.nic.in. The registration for the West Bengal 2020 NEET counselling opened on November 9 and closed on November 12. Candidates who applied online for the round one of NEET UG 2020 West Bengal counselling will be able to check their seat allotment result of NEET UG round 1 counselling results at wbmcc.nic.in. To access the West Bengal NEET UG round 1 counselling seat allotment result 2020, candidates have to key in their roll numbers and dates of birth.

WBMCC NEET 2020 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result -- Direct Link

West Bengal counselling process consists of enrollment and online fee payment; publication of seat matrix - round 1; registration, choice filling and locking of choices; seat allotment process – round 1; result publication - round 1; reporting for admission at the allotted institution – round 1 and subsequent rounds as per the availability of seats. As per the WB NEET UG counselling dates, shortlisted NRI candidates will be able to verify their documents tomorrow, from 10 am to 4 pm at Swasthva Bhavan. The physical reporting of the allotted candidates, the schedule says, to the respective allotted colleges along with fee and original documents and bond for admission after successful document verification will be held between November 17 and November 18.

To Check WBMCC NEET Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result