West Bengal 2020 NEET Counselling Starts; Know Steps, Last Date

The Department of Health and Family Welfare, West Bengal, has opened the registration window for the online one-time enrollment and one time payment of the NEET UG counseling fee from November 9 for admission to undergraduate medical, dental and AYUSH courses in the state. Candidates who have qualified in the NEET UG 2020 exam will be able to register for the online web-based counselling counseling in West Bengal Under Graduate Medical Dental and AYUSH state quota and private college Management quota, NRl quota seats and private college central quota (AYUSH) 2020 at wbmcc.nic.in. Candidates can register for the West Bengal UG NEET online counselling till November 12.

West Bengal counselling process consists of enrollment and online fee payment; publication of seat matrix - round 1; registration, choice filling and locking of choices; seat allotment process – round 1; result publication - round 1; reporting for admission at the allotted institution – round 1 and subsequent rounds as per the availability of seats.

According to the West Bengal NEET UG counselling schedule, candidates will be able to fill the round 1 choices and save them in the order of their preferences between November 10 and November 12. The administering authorities will publish the West Bengal NEET UG counselling provisional candidates list on November 13. The verification of the original documents, as per the West Bengal NEET UG counselling schedule, will be held on November 17 at Swasthva Bhavan. Candidates will be required to report physically in person to the allotted institutes with the fee, documents and admission bond between 10 am of November 17 and 4 pm of November 18, 2020

“Further rounds of the counseling schedule shall be informed in the counseling website wbmcc.nic.in. The candidates are requested to frequently visit the said website for further information,” an official statement said.