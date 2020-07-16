West Bengal Madrasah Board Result 2020 Declared; Know How To Check

West Bengal madrasah result 2020 released on wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Madrasah Board has released High madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examination results for exams held in 2020. The West Bengal madrasah results are available on the official results website, 'wbresults.nic.in'. Students would need their exam roll number and date of birth to check their result.

In 2019, West Bengal Madrasah result was announced on May 16. The delay in Madrasah results this year was due to the coronavirus lockdown that delayed evaluation process for many education boards, and also resulted in cancellation of exams at many places.

West Bengal Madrasah Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official results website: wbresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the Madrasah Exam Result link.

Step three: Click on the result link for High madrasah/Alim/Fazil result link.

Step four: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step five: Submit and check your result.

WB High Madrasah Result 2020: Direct Link

WB Alim Result 2020: Direct Link

WB Fazil Result 2020: Direct Link

Meanwhile, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) announced Madhyamik or class 10 results on July 15. Total 86.34 per cent students have passed WB Madhyamik exams this year.

Total 84 students were placed in the top ten list in West Bengal Madhyamik exam. State topper Aritra Pal has scored 99.14 per cent marks. There were two second topper, Sayantan Garai and Avik Das who have both scored 99 per cent marks. Third toppers are Debosmita Mahapatra, Aritra Maity and Soumya Pathak who have all scored 98.57 per cent marks.