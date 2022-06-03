  • Home
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Education Minister's Namesake Bratya Basu In Top 10

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: The toppers are Arnab Ghorai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School, Bankura and Raunak Mondal of Burdwan CMS School with 693 marks

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 11:21 am IST | Source: Careers360

The pass percentage in the Madhyamik exam was 86.60 per cent
Image credit: shutterstock.com

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: In the West Bengal (WBBSE) Madhyamik Class 10 result 2022 announced on Friday, June 3, Bratya Basu, a Madhyamik aspirant secured rank 8 with 686 marks. Meanwhile, Bratya Basu is the education minister of West Bengal. The toppers are Arnab Ghorai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School, Bankura and Raunak Mondal of Burdwan CMS School with 693 marks. The second position was secured by Koushiki Sarkar, Rounak Mondal; Ananya Dasgupta grabbed the third position, Abhishek Dutta was at fourth position. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates

A total of 114 students were there in the Madhyamik merit list. 11 students secured rank 5 with 689 marks, six students- rank 6, ten students- rank 7, 22 students- rank 8, 15 students- rank 9, 40 students- rank 10.

The pass percentage in the Madhyamik exam was 86.60 per cent, a total of 9.49 lakh (9,49,927) candidates became successful. The boys have outperformed girls in the Madhyamik exam, the pass percentage of the boys was 88.59 per cent, while 85 per cent of the female students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful students of Madhyamik, Class 10 exam. CM tweeted, "Congratulations to our successful students and rank- holders of Madhyamik examination! Boys and girls of our districts have shown outstanding performance, while city students too make us proud."

"Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Board quickly, 2023 exam schedules are also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future," she added.

The students can check the Madhyamik, 10th exam result 2022 on the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. Apart from the Class 10 result websites, the students will get the Madhyamik result 2022 via SMS, App. The students can collect their marksheets from respective schools today.

