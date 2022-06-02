West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 At Wbresults.nic.in: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS

Image credit: Shutterstock West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 tomorrow

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: The Madhyamik aspirants who are waiting for their West Bengal board, WBBSE 10th result 2022 will get their result on Friday, June 3. The Madhyamik exam result 2022 will be announced at 9 am, the students can download their score card from the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in after 10 am. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates

To get Class 10 result through the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in, the Madhyamik aspirants need to use their registration number, roll number. Once Madhyamik, Class 10 score card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

Apart from the official websites, the Madhyamik exam results will be available via SMS, App.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: How To Check Via SMS

To get Madhyamik result via SMS, the students need to send their Class 10 roll number to 5676750.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Steps To Check Result Via App

The Madhyamik exam result 2022 will also be available at the app- 'Madhyamik Results 2022'. The Madhyamik aspirants can enable to download the app from google playstore.

This year, the Madhyamik exam was conducted from March 7 to 16, and over 11 lakh students appeared. Last year, the pass percentage in the Madhyamik, 10th exam 2022 recorded 100 per cent.

For details on Madhyamik exam result 2022, please visit the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.