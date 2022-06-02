  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 At Wbresults.nic.in: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 At Wbresults.nic.in: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: The Madhyamik exam result 2022 will be announced at 9 am, the students can download their score card from the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in after 10 am.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 2, 2022 8:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: West Bengal Board 10th Result At Wbbse.wb.gov.in Tomorrow
West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2022 Tomorrow; Glimpse At WBBSE Class 10 Past Pass Percentages
West Bengal Board To Announce Madhyamik Result 2022 On June 3
West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Exam Results 2022 Announced, How To Check
West Bengal Board Class 10 Madhyamik Exam Result Date Soon; Know Where, How To Check
West Bengal Board WBBSE Likely To Announce Madhyamik, 10th Exam Result 2022 By May 31
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 At Wbresults.nic.in: How To Check Class 10 Result Via App, SMS
West Bengal Madhyamik result 2022 tomorrow
Image credit: Shutterstock

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: The Madhyamik aspirants who are waiting for their West Bengal board, WBBSE 10th result 2022 will get their result on Friday, June 3. The Madhyamik exam result 2022 will be announced at 9 am, the students can download their score card from the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in after 10 am. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

To get Class 10 result through the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in, the Madhyamik aspirants need to use their registration number, roll number. Once Madhyamik, Class 10 score card will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

ALSO READ | West Bengal Board Madhyamik Result 2022 Tomorrow; Glimpse At WBBSE Class 10 Past Pass Percentages

Apart from the official websites, the Madhyamik exam results will be available via SMS, App.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: How To Check Via SMS

To get Madhyamik result via SMS, the students need to send their Class 10 roll number to 5676750.

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Steps To Check Result Via App

The Madhyamik exam result 2022 will also be available at the app- 'Madhyamik Results 2022'. The Madhyamik aspirants can enable to download the app from google playstore.

This year, the Madhyamik exam was conducted from March 7 to 16, and over 11 lakh students appeared. Last year, the pass percentage in the Madhyamik, 10th exam 2022 recorded 100 per cent.

For details on Madhyamik exam result 2022, please visit the official websites- wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal results West Bengal Madhyamik Result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: West Bengal Board 10th Result At Wbbse.wb.gov.in Tomorrow
Live | WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates: West Bengal Board 10th Result At Wbbse.wb.gov.in Tomorrow
NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live: Scores On Nbe.edu.in; Check Cut-Off Marks, Toppers List
Live | NEET PG 2022 Result Declared Live: Scores On Nbe.edu.in; Check Cut-Off Marks, Toppers List
Educators Urge Karnataka Government To Revoke Revision Of Textbook
Educators Urge Karnataka Government To Revoke Revision Of Textbook
CG SOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Open School Results Tomorrow
CG SOS Result 2022: Chhattisgarh Board To Announce 10th, 12th Open School Results Tomorrow
THE Asia University Rankings 2022: IISc Bangalore Emerges As Top Indian University
THE Asia University Rankings 2022: IISc Bangalore Emerges As Top Indian University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................