West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Class 10 Result

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: The Madhyamik result 2022 will be announced at 9 am, and to be available at the websites- wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10 am

Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 7:00 am IST

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Class 10 Result
Check websites to get Madhyamik, 10th result 2022
WB Madhyamik Result 2022: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the result of secondary (Madhyamik) Class 10 exam today. The Madhyamik result 2022 will be announced at 9 am, and to be available at the websites- wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10 am. The students can also get to know their secondary exam result 2022 through SMS and mobile app- 'Madhyamik Results 2022'. WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2022 Live Updates

Over 11 lakh students appeared in the Madhyamik exam, held after two years due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Madhyamik exam 2022 this year was conduucted from March 7 to 16.

WB Madhyamik Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Class 10 Result

  1. wbresults.nic.in
  2. wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The Madhyamik, Class 10 result 2022 will also be available in the private websites, as mentioned in the official notification.

The students need to collect their Class 10 marksheets from schools, the hard copies and pass certificates will be made available to the heads of the institutions from 10 am today at selected camp offices.

Last year, the pass percentage in the Madhyamik exam was at 100 per cent, the Class 10 result 2022 was announced on July 20. As the Madhyamik exam was cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic, the result was prepared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria.

