Image credit: Shutterstock Madhyamik Result 2020 West Bengal Today At Wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, will announce the Class 10 result today at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. The Madhyamik result 2020 West Bengal board date was confirmed yesterday by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has delayed West Bengal Madhyamik result this year. Class 10 final exams were held in February. Last year, West Bengal board Class 10 results were declared on May 21. In 2019 results, 56.65 per cent girls and 43.35 per cent boys passed the WB Madhyamik result. More than 10 lakh students have appeared in the WBBSE Madhyamik examination this year.

Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations that holds ICSE or Class 10 and ISC or Class 12 decided not to publish merit list of this year’s result. The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, had also decided against preparing merit list of Class 12 results.

When asked about merit list for the higher secondary examinations, the Chief Minister said that pattern of CBSE and ISC will be followed.

“But the details will be given by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education," CM Banerjee said.

WB Madhyamik Result 2020: How To Check

To check WB Madhyamik results from the official websites, candidates will be required to use their roll numbers as login credentials. Some private portals may also host WBBSE board result 2020.

However, students are advised to cross-check their results from an official source for authentication.

WBCHE Class 12th result is expected to be declared on July 17, 2020.

CBSE 10th result 2020 and Kerala Plus Two results 2020 will also be announced today. Combined with WBBSE, three state boards will declare results for more than 30 lakh students.