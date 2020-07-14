Madhyamik Result 2020 West Bengal Tomorrow At Wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, will announce the Class 10 result tomorrow. Students can check the Madhyamik, or Class 10, exam results on the official websites -- wbbse.org and on wbresults.nic.in. The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee has announced the Madhyamik result 2020 West Bengal board date. More than ten lakh students had taken the WBBSE Madhyamik examination this year.

The West Bengal board Madhyamik Exams were held in February, but the declaration of result was delayed due to the lockdown imposed to arrest the spread of COVID-19. Last year, West Bengal board Class 10 results were declared on May 21 on the board’s website. Around 10 lakh students had written the Madhyamik exams last year, out of which 56.65 per cent girls passed and 43.35 per cent boys passed the WB Madhyamik exams.

Students can check their WB Madhyamik results using the roll numbers and the registration numbers as mentioned on the WBBSE Madhyamik admit cards.

Apart from the official websites -- wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in, the Madhyamik results will also be available on some private portals including indiaresults.com and exam.results.net. However, students accessing their WBBSE board result 2020 from the private portals are advised to cross-check from the official source for authentication.

The West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has also announced the WBCHE Class 12th result date. The WBCHE Class 12 results will be declared on July 17, 2020.