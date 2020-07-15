Image credit: Shutterstock Madhyamik Result 2020 West Bengal Today At Wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, will announce the Class 10 result today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced. Students can check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 through the board’s official websites- wbresult.nic.in, wbbse.org. All the main exams for West Bengal Madhyamik exams were held in February, starting with first languages on February 19 and ending with optional elective subjects on February 27, 2020. Although the exams were not affected, the COVID-19 outbreak delayed the evaluation process of the Madhyamik result 2020. More than 10 lakh students are awaiting their WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 this year.