West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: Live Updates
Students can check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 through the board’s official websites- wbresult.nic.in, wbbse.org.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, will announce the Class 10 result today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced. Students can check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 through the board’s official websites- wbresult.nic.in, wbbse.org. All the main exams for West Bengal Madhyamik exams were held in February, starting with first languages on February 19 and ending with optional elective subjects on February 27, 2020. Although the exams were not affected, the COVID-19 outbreak delayed the evaluation process of the Madhyamik result 2020. More than 10 lakh students are awaiting their WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2020 this year.
Live updates
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, will announce the Class 10 result today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had announced. Students can check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 through the board’s official websites- wbresult.nic.in, wbbse.org.
West Bengal Examination Result 2020
West Bengal Examination Result 2020 will be announced via press conference at 9.30 am. The results will be released soon after on wbbse.org and wbresult.nic.in. The results will also be hosted by private portals such as www.exametc.com.
The main subjects for which the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 will be declared include first and second languages, Geography, History, Mathematics, Political Science, Life Science and optional elective subjects.
In March, all offices of the WBBSE were closed till April 15, 2020, as part of a nation-wide measure to control the spread of coronavirus. These included the four regional offices, administrative office and head office.
All the main exams were held in February, starting with first languages on February 19 and ending with optional elective subjects on February 27, 2020. The exam process itself was unaffected by the COVID-19 outbreak. However, results were delayed as the evaluation process was marred by COVID-19 outbreak as teachers could not travel to the examination centres during the enforced lockdown.
How to check West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020
Students can check the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 through the official websites- wbresult.nic.in, wbbse.org. Results will also be hosted on some private portals, however, students are advised to cross-examine the results with the one given on the official website.
WBBSE Board Result 2020 today
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, will announce the West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 today, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced.