According to West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) officials, the Class 10 or Madhyamik results are expected to be released by mid-July. The Board has on Sunday directed all examiners to complete evaluation of answer sheets of Madhyamik examinations held in February within 48 hours to hasten the publication of result process by July, reported Press Trust of India.

A Board official the news agency that around 10 per cent of the total examiners or West Bengal Madhyamik papers, who are yet to submit the evaluated answer sheets to the head examiners, have been asked to submit the same in another 48 hours.

The head examiners will then have to submit the answer sheets to the Board in another two days-time, the official said.

"Once the answer sheets are deposited to the board after four days, we will be able to fast track the subsequent tabulation process and publish the result," he said.

The West Bengal Madhyamik Board or WBBSE held the Class 10 examinations till February 27 and the paper evaluation has been delayed because of the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state as well as the subsequent lockdown announced in the country.

To a question, the official said WBBSE wanted to publish the results by mid-July at least.

Of the 27.72 lakh answer sheets, ten per cent was yet to be submitted to the head examiners.

The distribution of answer sheets were completed before the lockdown began.

The board had asked examiners to submit the answer sheets to head examiners by May 31 but around 10 per cent failed to do so due to transport problems.

The West Bengal Madhyamik results will be released on the official results' portal at wbresults.nic.in.

