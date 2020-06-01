  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 Expected On This Date

West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 Expected On This Date

Madhyamik result 2020: West Bengal Madhyamik results will be released on the official results' portal at wbresults.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jun 1, 2020 2:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal 10th Result Update: ‘Yet To Decide On Date’, Says WBSE Secretary
We Don't Have Any Such Update, Exams Are Taking Place Smoothly: West Bengal Board On Paper Leak Allegations
56.7% West Bengal Madhyamik Examinees Girls, Highest In Recent Years
WB Madhyamik Exam 2019: Invigilators Barred From Carrying Cellphones Inside Exam Halls
Financial Help To 14 West Bengal Madhyamik Achievers From Poor Families
HPBOSE Board Exam 2020: Class 12 Geography Exam To Be Held On June 8
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020 Expected On This Date
The West Bengal Madhyamik results will be released on the official results' portal @ wbresults.nic.in.
New Delhi:

According to West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) officials, the Class 10 or Madhyamik results are expected to be released by mid-July. The Board has on Sunday directed all examiners to complete evaluation of answer sheets of Madhyamik examinations held in February within 48 hours to hasten the publication of result process by July, reported Press Trust of India.

A Board official the news agency that around 10 per cent of the total examiners or West Bengal Madhyamik papers, who are yet to submit the evaluated answer sheets to the head examiners, have been asked to submit the same in another 48 hours.

The head examiners will then have to submit the answer sheets to the Board in another two days-time, the official said.

"Once the answer sheets are deposited to the board after four days, we will be able to fast track the subsequent tabulation process and publish the result," he said.

The West Bengal Madhyamik Board or WBBSE held the Class 10 examinations till February 27 and the paper evaluation has been delayed because of the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state as well as the subsequent lockdown announced in the country.

To a question, the official said WBBSE wanted to publish the results by mid-July at least.

Of the 27.72 lakh answer sheets, ten per cent was yet to be submitted to the head examiners.

The distribution of answer sheets were completed before the lockdown began.

The board had asked examiners to submit the answer sheets to head examiners by May 31 but around 10 per cent failed to do so due to transport problems.

The West Bengal Madhyamik results will be released on the official results' portal at wbresults.nic.in.

(With PTI Inputs)

Click here for more Education News
WBBSE Class 10 West Bengal Madhyamik Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
After DU, Now AMU Considers Holding Open Book Exams For Final-Year UG, PG Students
After DU, Now AMU Considers Holding Open Book Exams For Final-Year UG, PG Students
IIT Mandi Teams Develop UV-C Box To Disinfect Household Items
IIT Mandi Teams Develop UV-C Box To Disinfect Household Items
IIT Madras Professors To Deliver Online Lectures On Engineering Streams For Class 12 Students
IIT Madras Professors To Deliver Online Lectures On Engineering Streams For Class 12 Students
COVID-19: AICTE-Edge And UPES Hackathon For Solutions To Help The Differently-abled
COVID-19: AICTE-Edge And UPES Hackathon For Solutions To Help The Differently-abled
Delhi University Announces Summer Vacation From June 13-30
Delhi University Announces Summer Vacation From June 13-30
.......................... Advertisement ..........................