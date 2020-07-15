  • Home
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2020: 84 Students In Top Ten Ranks, Topper Scores 99.14%

WBBSE Madhyamik pass percentage is at 86.34% this year, which is the highest in recent years.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, or WBBSE, has announced the Madhyamik Result 2020. A total of 84 students have featured in the top ten ranks this year. Arithra Pal has topped the West Bengal Madhyamik exams with 99.14%. Sayantan Garai and Avik Das share the second rank with 693 marks while Debosmita Mahapatra, Aritra Maity and Soumya Pathak share the third rank with 690 marks. This year, 8,43,305 students have passed the West Bengal Madhyamik exams. The pass percentage is at 86.34% which is higher than the pass percentage in 2019 which was at 86.07%.

Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President of WBBSE, said that the WBBSEl Madhyamik 10th result mark sheets will be available from July 22. The Madhyamik pass percentage in 2020 is the highest in recent years. Unlike the Class 12 results, WBBSE has released the merit list of the top ten students.

The West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee congratulated students for their results.

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee, through his official social media account, said: “Congratulations to the madhyamik students for successfully clearing the examinations. You have the ability and the talent to make our state proud. Best wishes for your future endeavours. My regards to the teachers and parents for dedicatedly supporting and guiding them.”

