West Bengal puts off final decision on Class 10, 12 board exams

West Bengal government has put off a final decision on Classes 10 and 12 board exams dates. The schedule of the Madhyamik and HS examinations was to be announced today. The state government has set up an expert committee and directed the officials to submit a report within 72 hours on the issue. The announcement has been put on hold after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced cancelling Class 12 board examinations in view of the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

West Bengal government on May 27 announced that the Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 students will be held in July and August from their respective schools. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that the Class 12 board exams will be conducted in the last week of July and the Class 10 exams will be conducted in the second week of August.

The state government adopted a shorter format of the board examination--90 minutes duration and exams only for major subjects. For other subjects, the schools will evaluate students based on internal assessments.

As many as 8.5 lakh Class 12 students, and 12 lakh Class 10 students will appear in the WB Board examination this year.