West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) Today; Details Here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held today, July 17, in two shifts, the first from 11 am to 2 pm and the second between 2 pm and 4 pm.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 17, 2021 10:49 am IST

WBJEE today in two shifts
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) will be held today, July 17, in two shifts, the first from 11 am to 2 pm and the second between 2 pm and 4 pm. WBJEE is scheduled to be held offline. The entrance exam comprises two papers - Paper 1 (Mathematics) and Paper 2 (Physics and Chemistry). Both Paper 1 and 2 will carry 100 marks each. While the Mathematics paper will be held during the first shift, the Physics and Chemistry paper is scheduled for the second shift.

Recommended: Download WBJEE Free Previous Year Question Papers along with answers. Click Here

The WBJEE 2021 is conducted to shortlist candidates for admission to undergraduate (UG) Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities across West Bengal. The WBJEE admit cards will be updated on the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in.

WBJEE admit cards have already been released at wbjeeb.nic.in and they can be downloaded using application numbers and passwords or dates of birth.

The WBJEEB will prepare two merit lists for WBJEE 2021 – general merit rank (GMR) list for both Paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) for Paper 2.

The PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes. However, for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the GMR list will be used.

WBJEE Admit Card 2021: How To Download

  • Visit the official website -- wbjeeb.nic.in

  • Login with the credentials including WBJEE application numbers and passwords

  • Click on the designated link and download the WBJEE admit card 2021

wbjeeb.nic.in
