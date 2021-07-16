West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam, WBJEE 2021, Tomorrow

Image credit: Shutterstock WBJEE 2021 will be conducted tomorrow (representational)

West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021 is scheduled for tomorrow, July 17. The Mathematics paper will be conducted in the first shift, from 11 am to 1 pm and the Physics and Chemistry paper will take place in shift 2, from 2 pm to 4 pm. Admit cards have been released at wbjeeb.nic.in and it can be downloaded using application number and password or date of birth.

WBJEE 2021 admit card contains details about exam centre, exam day instructions and other details. Students need to bring a printout of the admit card and a photo ID to gain entry to the exam centre.

Students must follow all Covid related instructions mentioned in the WBJEE admit card and at the exam venue. They must wear masks and maintain social distancing.

WBJEE is a state-level entrance examination for admission to undergraduate Engineering and Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture programmes in Government and self-financed institutions and universities of the state.

WBJEE 2021 qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process and take the admission process further.

Both paper 1 and 2 of WBJEE are for 100 marks. There will be two merit lists for WBJEE 2021 – general merit rank (GMR) list for both paper 1 and 2 and Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) for only paper 2.

The PMR list will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes. However, for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes at Jadavpur University, the GMR list will be used.