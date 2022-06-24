West Bengal JELET Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Download Rank Card

West Bengal JELET result 2022 declared

WBJELET Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has announced the Joint Entrance Lateral Engineering Test (JELET) 2022 result. The WBJELET 2022 result for lateral entry into BE, BTech, BPharm courses has been declared on the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in. To access the JELET result 2022, candidates will need to enter their application number and date of birth.

The WBJEEB conducted the JELET exam on May 14, 2022 from 11 am to 1 pm. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download the WBJELET rank card 2022 by following these simple steps given below.

WBJELET Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website-- wbjeeb.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the "JELET" tab. Now, click on the "View/Download Rank Card Of JELET 2022" link. Enter your application number and date of birth. Your WB JELET result will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

WBJELET Result 2022: Direct Link

The Joint Entrance Lateral Engineering Test (JELET) is held for admissions through lateral entry in BE, BTech, B.Pharm courses in state universities, and government colleges in West Bengal. Those who qualify the exam would become eligible to take admissions in the 2nd year or third semester in the bachelor’s degree courses in Engineering/ Tech/ Pharmacy.