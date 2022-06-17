West Bengal JEE Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check At Wbjeeb.nic.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check WBJEE result 2022 at wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in

WBJEE Result 2022: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) is all set to announce the WBJEE results 2022 today, June 17, at 2:30 PM. The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2022 result will be declared on the official websites– wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in, as a rank card. WBJEE Result 2022 Live Updates

The candidates will be able to download their West Bengal JEE 2022 rank card from 4 pm onwards. Aspirants will have to login on the official website using their credentials to download the rank card of WBJEE 2022.

WBJEE 2022 Result: List Of Websites

wbjeeb.nic.in

wbjeeb.in

The board will prepare the merit list on the basis of the candidates’ score in WBJEE 2022. Based on the papers, or subjects, appeared for and the marks scored, two separate merit ranks will be generated. While the General Merit List is prepared for admission to all engineering, technology and architecture courses and to the pharmacy course in Jadavpur University

The Pharmacy merit list is for the admission to all pharmacy courses except in Jadavpur University.