West Bengal JEE 2021 Counselling To Begin On August 13

WBJEE 2021 counselling will end on September 11

WBJEE result 2021: The counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering, architecture and pharmacy courses at 115 government and private institutes of West Bengal will begin on August 13 and end on September 11, WBJEE Board Chairman Malayendu Saha said on August 6. Mr Saha on Friday announced WBJEE 2021 results for over 60 thousand students. The results are now available on the board website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

The counselling process has been simplified this year and the brochure is available on the WBJEE website, the board chairman said.

This year, the counselling process will be held in two phases. The upcoming phase is only for WBJEE qualified candidates. For students seeking admission through JEE Main, NATA exams, separate counselling will be held, he said.

A total of 65,170 students had appeared for WBJEE 2021 on July 17. An estimated 99.5 per cent of them – 64,850 –have got ranks and are eligible for counselling.

Panchajanya Dey of Rahara Ramakrishna Mission Boys' Home High School got the first rank, Soumyajit Dutta of Bankura Zilla School secured the second position. Bratin Mondal of Santipur Municipal High School came third in the exam, Mr Saha said.

The board has prepared two merit lists. The general merit rank (GMR) list is for marks in both papers 1 and 2.

The Pharmacy merit rank (PMR) list is on paper 2 marks only. It will be used for admission to Pharmacy programmes.

However, Jadavpur University will use the GMR list for admission to Pharmacy, Engineering, Architecture and Technology programmes.

More details on the counselling process will be available soon at wbjeeb.nic.in.

