West Bengal JECA Admit Card 2021 Releasing Tomorrow; Check Details

WB JECA admit card 2021 releasing tomorrow

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will release the West Bengal Joint Examination for Masters in Computer Applications (WB JECA) admit card 2021 tomorrow. Students who applied for the WB JECA 2021 exam can check and download their admit cards on the official website- wbjeeb.in/jeca.

Students will be required to enter their application number, date of birth, and password to access their admit card. Follow the stepwise procedure to download the admit card.

WB JECA 2021 examination will be conducted in offline mode on August 28.

WB JECA admit card 2021: How To Download

Go to the official website- wbjeeb.in/jeca.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'WB JECA admit card'

A login window will appear on the screen

Fill in the asked credentials like application number, date of birth, and password.

Click on the 'Login' tab

WB JECA admit card 2021 will appear on the screen.

Take a screenshot and print out the admit card

Students must note that admit card is one of the most important documents that students appearing for the exam will be required to carry along with valid ID proof to the exam center.

Check all the details mentioned on the admit card carefully to avoid any last minute issues. Admit card has personal details mentioned on it like the student's name, parents' name, date of birth, roll number, photograph and signature of the student.

Admit card also has exam related important information like guidelines to be followed on the exam day, WB JECA 2021 exam date and time, and exam centre name and address.

Students interested in applying for the course of Master of Computer Application(MCA) will appear in WB JECA 2021 examination on August 28.