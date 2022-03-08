West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022

Image credit: shutterstock.com West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik exam will commence on April 2

HS Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the dates for some Class 12 papers to avoid a clash with JEE (Main). The HS council in a release mentioned, "For the greater interest and convenience of the candidates who will be attempting JEE Main along with HS exam, the council has rescheduled dates of the examination." JEE Main is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21.

As per the revised exam schedule, the Chemistry paper which was scheduled to be held on April 16, will now be conducted on April 13. The other exams which were revised are- Statistics, Geography, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Philosophy, Sociology, others.

The WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told reporters that the exam will commence on April 2 as scheduled but dates of certain papers, slated for April-end, have been revised. Exams have now been extended up to April 26 instead of April 20. All exams will be held in home centres, Bhattacharya added.

Higher Secondary exams could not be held last year due to spike in COVID-19 cases. With the coronavirus tally having dipped of late, students will be writing their papers offline this time.

