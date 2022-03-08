  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022

West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022

HS Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2022: "For the greater interest and convenience of the candidates who will be attempting JEE Main along with HS exam, the council has rescheduled dates of the examination," WBCHSE in a release mentioned. JEE Main will be held from April 16 to 21

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 8, 2022 9:37 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal HS Council Likely To Review Class 12 Board Exam Dates
Classes 10, 12 Bengal Board Exams To Be Held In Offline Mode In March-April 2022
West Bengal Releases Madhyamik, HS 2022 Board Exam Datesheets
Students Securing 60% Marks In Bengal Board Exams Eligible For Scholarship Scheme: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education Chief Removed
West Bengal WBCHSE Declares Class 12 Vocational Results
West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022
West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik exam will commence on April 2
Image credit: shutterstock.com

HS Uccha Madhyamik Exam 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the dates for some Class 12 papers to avoid a clash with JEE (Main). The HS council in a release mentioned, "For the greater interest and convenience of the candidates who will be attempting JEE Main along with HS exam, the council has rescheduled dates of the examination." JEE Main is scheduled to be held from April 16 to 21.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

As per the revised exam schedule, the Chemistry paper which was scheduled to be held on April 16, will now be conducted on April 13. The other exams which were revised are- Statistics, Geography, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Philosophy, Sociology, others.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya told reporters that the exam will commence on April 2 as scheduled but dates of certain papers, slated for April-end, have been revised. Exams have now been extended up to April 26 instead of April 20. All exams will be held in home centres, Bhattacharya added.

Higher Secondary exams could not be held last year due to spike in COVID-19 cases. With the coronavirus tally having dipped of late, students will be writing their papers offline this time.

- With PTI Inputs

Click here for more Education News
WBCHSE HS class 12 examination HS exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
IIT Bombay CEED Result 2022 Declared, Know How To Download Score Card
International Women’s Day 2022 Today; This Is How Educational Institutes Will Celebrate
International Women’s Day 2022 Today; This Is How Educational Institutes Will Celebrate
Board Exam 2022 Updates: Status Of CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, WB Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Board Exam 2022 Updates: Status Of CBSE Term 1 Result, ICSE, WB Madhyamik, UP, Maharashtra Board Exams
Free Tablets For Students Of Classes 10 To 12: Haryana Education Minister
Free Tablets For Students Of Classes 10 To 12: Haryana Education Minister
Manish Sisodia Bats For Including Delhi Govt's Flagship Programme In Education Curriculum Of Pvt Schools
Manish Sisodia Bats For Including Delhi Govt's Flagship Programme In Education Curriculum Of Pvt Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................