West Bengal HS result 2020 will be announced today. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) confirmed yesterday that class 12 result will be announced on July 17. Madhyamik or class 10 result for West Bengal students was announced on July 15. As per reports, eight lakh students sat for the WBCHSE 12th exams this year. The result will be announced on the official results portal for exams conducted in West Bengal, 'wbresults.nic.in'. Students would need their 12th board exam details to check their result. The result will also be released on app and will also be available on SMS.