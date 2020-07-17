West Bengal 12th Result To Be Announced Today: Live Updates
West Bengal HS result 2020 will be announced today. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) confirmed yesterday that class 12 result will be announced on July 17. Madhyamik or class 10 result for West Bengal students was announced on July 15. As per reports, eight lakh students sat for the WBCHSE 12th exams this year. The result will be announced on the official results portal for exams conducted in West Bengal, 'wbresults.nic.in'. Students would need their 12th board exam details to check their result. The result will also be released on app and will also be available on SMS.
West Bengal HS result 2020 will be announced in the afternoon today. The result will be available on official results' website, 'wbresults.nic.in'.
WBCHSE will not release HS or class 12 marksheet and certificates today and these will be released at a later date.
West Bengal HS result press conference will be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th Floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council.
WBCHSE is expected to announce class 12 or HS result at 3.30 pm today after which it will also be released on the results website.
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce Higher Secondary or class 12 result today.