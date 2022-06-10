  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal HS Result 2022: Topper Adhisha Debsarma Wants To Work For Street Children In Future

West Bengal HS Result 2022: Topper Adhisha Debsarma Wants To Work For Street Children In Future

WBCHSE HS Result 2022: "I want to do something for street children. Whenever I go out, I am struck by their conditions and compare my condition with them," topper Adhisha Debsarma said

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 10, 2022 6:33 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

West Bengal Higher Secondary Exam Result 2022 Declared; 88.44% Students Pass
West Bengal HS Result 2022: Kolkata Not Among Top-Performing Districts
Live
West Bengal HS Result 2022 Declared LIVE: WBCHSE 12th Result Link At Wbresults.nic.in; Toppers List
West Bengal HS Exam 2023 Dates Announced; Check Schedule
West Bengal HS Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link To Download WB Class 12 Result
West Bengal HS Result 2022: Adisha Debsharma Tops; 272 Students Feature In Merit List
West Bengal HS Result 2022: Topper Adhisha Debsarma Wants To Work For Street Children In Future
Meet Uccha Madhyamik 2022 exam toppers
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Kolkata:

WBCHSE HS Result 2022: Higher Secondary examination topper Adhisha Debsarma, who obtained 498 marks out of 500 in this year's plus two board exams, said she wants to work for street children in future. The student of Dinhata Soni Devi Jain High School in Cooch Behar district told reporters that she would like to opt for either Mathematics honours or optical engineering for future studies. "I want to do something for street children. Whenever I go out, I am struck by their conditions and compare my condition with them," Debsarma said. West Bengal Class 12 Result LIVE UPDATES

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here
Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now
Browse: Best Colleges in West Bengal after 12th, Access Now!

She said she was confident of good results but did not know it would be "so good". "I am happy to make my school proud," Debsarma said. In her spare time, she practises classical dance and loves to recite and strum a guitar. Avik Das, one of the four candidates having secured third rank (496), said he is preparing for NEET exams (Medical) to be held in July. ALSO READ | West Bengal HS Result 2022: Kolkata Not Among Top-Performing Districts

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Das, a student of Katwa Kashiram Das Institution in Purba Bardhaman district, said he loves to watch films of Aamir Khan and play cricket. Rohit Sen, another third rank holder who studied at Patha Bhavan High School in Kolkata, said he wants to study economics in future. He is an avid reader of detective stories. ALSO READ | West Bengal HS Exam 2023 Dates Announced; Check Schedule

Barsha Parvin, who cycled to Silbari Hat High School seven kilometres away from her home in a remote part of Alipurduar district, secured the sixth position along with 31 others obtaining 493 marks. "I want to be a West Bengal Civil Service officer," said Parvin whose father works as a construction worker in another state.

An estimated 88.44 per cent of 7,20,862 candidates passed the West Bengal Higher Secondary Examinations (class 12) the results of which were declared on Friday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
WBCHSE 12th result WBCHSE result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
World's Best School: Delhi School Counts Diversity, Interactive Teaching As Its Unique Features
World's Best School: Delhi School Counts Diversity, Interactive Teaching As Its Unique Features
West Bengal WBJEE 2022 Result Not This Week, Says Official
West Bengal WBJEE 2022 Result Not This Week, Says Official
Guru Nanak Dev University CET: Application For BEd Admission 2022 Opens; Exam On July 24
Guru Nanak Dev University CET: Application For BEd Admission 2022 Opens; Exam On July 24
Ministry Of Education Invites Applications For National Awards To Teachers 2022; Apply By June 20
Ministry Of Education Invites Applications For National Awards To Teachers 2022; Apply By June 20
IIT Jodhpur To Launch Centre of Excellence In Cyber-Physical Systems Security
IIT Jodhpur To Launch Centre of Excellence In Cyber-Physical Systems Security
.......................... Advertisement ..........................