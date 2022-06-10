West Bengal HS Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check WBCHSE 12th Result

West Bengal HS result 2022 today

West Bengal HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is going to announce the WB HS (Class 12) result 2022 today, June 10. The West Bengal 12th result 2022 will be announced at 11 am today through a press conference held at the Rabindra Milan Mandha, Vidyasagar Bhavan, Kolkata. The WBCHSE HS 12th result 2022 will be declared on the official website- wbresults.nic.in. WB HS Result LIVE

Apart from this, the WB Higher Secondary result 2022 will also be available at wbchse.nic.in, exametc.com and indiaresults.com. However, students downloading West Bengal Board results from private websites are advised to get it confirmed from official sources.

Students can check the Uccha Madhyamik result 2022 by visiting the official website- wbresults.nic.in. Enter all the required credentials. West Bengal HS board results 2022 will appear on the screen, download it and take a print out for further references.

West Bengal HS Result 2022: Websites To Check WBCHSE 12th Result

wbresults.nic.in

wbchse.nic.in

exametc.com

indiaresults.com

The Class 12 WB result 2022 will also be available through SMS. To check the The WBCHSE 12th result via SMS, students need to send their roll number to 56070.

This year, around 7.45 lakh students appeared in the West Bengal HS exam. Last year, the pass percentage in the 12th WBCHSE exam was 97 per cent.