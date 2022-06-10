West Bengal HS Result 2022: Kolkata Not Among Top-Performing Districts

West Bengal Class 12th result announced; Kolkata not on top-performing districts

The West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has been declared today, June 10. Seven districts inclduing East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Kalimpong, Bankura have been placed in the top performing districts. Kolkata, the metropolitan district, however, is not on the list. East Midnapore, South 24 Pargana and West Midnapore districts have managed to obtain 90 per cent overall pass result in the WB HS Class 12 result announced today. West Bengal Class 12 Result LIVE UPDATES

The WBCHSE HS 12th result 2022 individual scores have been published on the official website- wbresults.nic.in. The overall pass percentage in West Bengal HS result is 88.44 per cent. As many as 4,97,809 students have scored more than 60 per cent marks in WB 12th HS result 2022.

Adisha Debsharma has bagged the top position by scoring 498 marks, or 99.6 per cent, in the West Bengal Class 12 HS result. While the overall pass percentage in wbresults.nic.in 2022 West Bengal Class 12 result among boys is 90.19 per cent, it is 86.58 per cent among girls.

Marksheets supporting the online West Bengal Class 12 result will be issued to the heads of schools on June 20 from respective centres. The HS result post publication scrutiny process will also start from June 20.