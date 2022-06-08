West Bengal HS Result 2022: Highlights Of Class 12 WBCHSE Result From Last Year

HS Result 2022 West Bengal on wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) Class 12 result for the 2022 board exam will be declared on Friday, June 10. The WB Class 12 HS result 2022 will be announced at 12 noon for over 7 lakh students. The Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik 2022 exams were held between April 2 and April 27. The students can check the Class 12 WB HS result 2022 on the official website - wbresults.nic.in by using their WBCHSE 12th roll numbers. Also the WB Council will host the Class 12 HS West Bengal result on mobile app -- WBCHSE Results 2022. The mobile application can be downloaded from the Google Playstore.

Last year, the WBCHSE Class 12th result was announced on July 22. No merit list was issued last year as the WB 12th HS exams were cancelled and the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik results were declared on the basis of alternative assessment. A Murshidabad girl had topped the Class 12 HS West Bengal result by scoring 499 out of 500 marks.

Last year, 8,19,202 students had enrolled for Class 12, or Uccha Madhyamik, exams in West Bengal. 60 per cent, or 3,19,327, students have got first division. The overall pass percentage in WB Class 12 result Science stream stood at 99.28 per cent, 99.8 per cent for Commerce and for Arts, the pass percentage was 97.39 per cent last year.

The WBCHSE President while announcing the result said 9,019 students have scored between 90 and 100 marks, which is less compared to 2020’s 30,220 students. The number of students last year with A+ grade was 49,370.

Wbresults.nic.in HS Result West Bengal Last Year

A+ Grade: Marks Between 80-89: 49,370 students

A Grade: Marks Between 70-79: 95,758 students

B+ Grade: Marks Between 60-69: 1,65,1,86 students

Students belonging to economically backward families obtaining 60 per cent marks in West Bengal board exams last year were also eligible for the 'Swami Vivekananda Merit-cum-Means Scholarship Scheme’. The Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee virtually felicitated at least 1,700 successful candidates of the secondary, higher secondary and Madrasa examinations last year wherein all the students were presented with laptops and books written by renowned authors of Bengal.