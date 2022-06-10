West Bengal HS Result 2022: Adisha Debsharma Tops; 272 Students Feature In Merit List

Image credit: shutterstock.com West Bengal HS result 2022 announced

West Bengal HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the result of Class 12 exam on Wednesday, June 10. A total of 6,36,875 students passed the Class 12 exam successfully, the pass percentage this year was 88.44 per cent. Adisha Debsharma secured rank 1 with 498 marks (99.6) per cent, followed by Sayandip Samanta who bagged second rank with 497 marks. A total of 4 students are in the third position with 496 marks. West Bengal HS Result 2022 Declared LIVE

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in West Bengal after 12th, Access Now!

The boys have outperformed girls, the pass percentage of the male students was 90.19 per cent, while 86.58 per cent female candidates have cleared the HS exam successfully.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

As many as 272 students have been placed in the top 10 merit list; 144 are male students and 128 are females. The pass percentage is highest in the districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Kalimpong, Bankura.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful students of the Higher Secondary (HS) exam 2022. CM tweeted, "Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Higher Secondary examination! Girls and boys of our districts have shown exemplary performance, while city students too make us proud."

Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Higher Secondary examination! Girls and boys of our districts have shown exemplary performance, while city students too make us proud.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 10, 2022

The Higher Secondary result is available now on the official website, the candidates can check the Class 12 result online through the official website- wbresults.nic.in using roll number.