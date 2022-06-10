  • Home
West Bengal HS Result 2022: Adisha Debsharma Tops; 272 Students Feature In Merit List

West Bengal HS Result 2022: Adisha Debsharma topped in the HS exam with 498 marks (99.6) per cent. Check merit list here

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 10, 2022 11:56 am IST

West Bengal HS Result 2022: Adisha Debsharma Tops; 272 Students Feature In Merit List
West Bengal HS result 2022 announced
Image credit: shutterstock.com

West Bengal HS Result 2022: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the result of Class 12 exam on Wednesday, June 10. A total of 6,36,875 students passed the Class 12 exam successfully, the pass percentage this year was 88.44 per cent. Adisha Debsharma secured rank 1 with 498 marks (99.6) per cent, followed by Sayandip Samanta who bagged second rank with 497 marks. A total of 4 students are in the third position with 496 marks. West Bengal HS Result 2022 Declared LIVE

The boys have outperformed girls, the pass percentage of the male students was 90.19 per cent, while 86.58 per cent female candidates have cleared the HS exam successfully.

As many as 272 students have been placed in the top 10 merit list; 144 are male students and 128 are females. The pass percentage is highest in the districts of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, South 24 Parganas, Purulia, Kalimpong, Bankura.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the successful students of the Higher Secondary (HS) exam 2022. CM tweeted, "Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Higher Secondary examination! Girls and boys of our districts have shown exemplary performance, while city students too make us proud."

The Higher Secondary result is available now on the official website, the candidates can check the Class 12 result online through the official website- wbresults.nic.in using roll number.

West Bengal HS results West Bengal hs result
