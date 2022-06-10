West Bengal HS Result 2022 Announced; Direct Link To Download WB Class 12 Result

WB Class 12 result direct link active at wbresults.nic.in

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the HS, or Class 12 exam results today, June 10. The board has announced the West Bengal HS 12th result in a press conference. Students will be able to download and access the WBCHSE 12th results at the official website -- wbresults.nic.in. Over 7 lakh students had registered for the WB board Class 12 result this year. West Bengal HS 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Latest: Top 50+ Entrances That 10+2 Students Must Not Miss, Check Now

Browse: Best Colleges in West Bengal after 12th, Access Now!

The council held the WB Class 12th HS exam from April 2 to April 27. To download and access the Class 12 HS West Bengal result from wbresults.nic.in, students will be required to use their exam roll numbers as mentioned on the West Bengal Uccha Madhyamik admit cards and dates of birth.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Check WB HS Result 2022: Direct Link

Last year, the WBCHSE Class 12th result was announced on July 22. No merit list was issued last year as the WB 12th HS exams were cancelled and the WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik results were declared on the basis of alternative assessment. The overall pass percentage in WB Class 12 result Science stream stood at 99.28 per cent, 99.8 per cent for Commerce and for Arts, the pass percentage was 97.39 per cent last year.

WB HS 12th Result 2022: How To Check