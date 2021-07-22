West Bengal HS Result 2021 Soon. Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock West Bengal HS result 2021 to be announced soon

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or WBCHSE will release the Class 12 or higher secondary results soon. The West Bengal HS results will be available on the official results’ portal of West Bengal government examinations, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the results will also be hosted on various private portals like indiaresults and exametc. SMS and app facility is also available to access the West Bengal HS results.

WB 12th Result LIVE Updates

WB 12th Result: When To Check?

WBCHSE will release 12th results at 3 pm. The West Bengal HS result will be announced in a press conference which will be held in the Council premises.

West Bengal HS Result 2021: Where To Check?

WBCHSE 12th result will be available on the board's official website, 'wbresults.nic.in'.

West Bengal 12th Result: How To Check?

Students will be able to check West Bengal 12th result by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on West Bengal Higher Secondary Result link.

Step three: Enter your WB HS exam details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students can also check their result through SMS. To get result on SMS, students can send their roll number in the following format to either 54242 or 5676750:

WB12 (space) Roll Number

West Bengal HS result 2021: List of Websites

West Bengal HS results will be released on following websites: