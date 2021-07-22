West Bengal HS Result 2021 Soon. Direct Link

WBCHSE will release 12th results at 3 pm. The West Bengal HS result will be announced in a press conference which will be held in the Council premises.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 22, 2021 1:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
West Bengal HS Result 2021 LIVE: WBCHSE 12th Result, Scorecard Soon At Wbresults.nic.in
West Bengal HS (Class 12) Result 2021 To Be Declared Today
West Bengal HS Class 12 Result 2021 Tomorrow; Direct Links
WB HS Result 2021: West Bengal Board 12th Result Date And Time Announced
Promote Class 11 Students By July 15, West Bengal Higher Secondary Council Tells Schools
West Bengal Board Exam: Experts Committee Formed, Panel To Check Modalities
West Bengal HS Result 2021 Soon. Direct Link
West Bengal HS result 2021 to be announced soon
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or WBCHSE will release the Class 12 or higher secondary results soon. The West Bengal HS results will be available on the official results’ portal of West Bengal government examinations, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the results will also be hosted on various private portals like indiaresults and exametc. SMS and app facility is also available to access the West Bengal HS results.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

WB 12th Result LIVE Updates

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

WB 12th Result: When To Check?

WBCHSE will release 12th results at 3 pm. The West Bengal HS result will be announced in a press conference which will be held in the Council premises.

West Bengal HS Result 2021: Where To Check?

WBCHSE 12th result will be available on the board's official website, 'wbresults.nic.in'.

West Bengal 12th Result: How To Check?

Students will be able to check West Bengal 12th result by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on West Bengal Higher Secondary Result link.

Step three: Enter your WB HS exam details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students can also check their result through SMS. To get result on SMS, students can send their roll number in the following format to either 54242 or 5676750:

WB12 (space) Roll Number

West Bengal HS result 2021: List of Websites

West Bengal HS results will be released on following websites:

  • wbresults.nic.in
  • exametc.com
  • indiaresults.com
  • technoindiagroup.com
  • fastresult.in
Click here for more Education News
West Bengal HS results west bengal class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal HS Result 2021 LIVE: WBCHSE 12th Result, Scorecard Soon At Wbresults.nic.in
Live | West Bengal HS Result 2021 LIVE: WBCHSE 12th Result, Scorecard Soon At Wbresults.nic.in
CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Date Latest Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10th Result 2021 Live: CBSE Class 10 Result Date Latest Updates
JEE Main 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Shift 2 Begins At 3 PM Paper Analysis And More
Live | JEE Main 2021 Day 2 LIVE Updates: Shift 2 Begins At 3 PM Paper Analysis And More
Karnataka: Teachers To Be Vaccinated To Facilitate Re-Opening Of Schools
Karnataka: Teachers To Be Vaccinated To Facilitate Re-Opening Of Schools
West Bengal HS (Class 12) Result 2021 To Be Declared Today
West Bengal HS (Class 12) Result 2021 To Be Declared Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................