West Bengal HS Result 2020: When, Where, How To Check

West Bengal HS result 2020 will be released on wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal HS Result will be announced today. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce 12th result today in the afternoon. As per reports, close to eight lakh students appeared for the 12th examinations held by the Council. This year the WB 12th results have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Class 12 examinations for the subjects that were scheduled on March 23, March 25 and March 27 were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

West Bengal HS Result 2020: Live Update

In 2019, West Bengal HS result was declared on May 27. Total 86.29 per cent students passed in West Bengal 12th exams last year.

WB 12th Result: When To Check?

WBCHSE will release 12th results at 3.30 pm. The West Bengal HS result will be announced in a press conference which will be held in the Council premises.

West Bengal HS Result: Where To Check?

WBCHSE 12th result will be available on the board's official website, 'wbresults.nic.in'.

Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on several private result websites such as 'indiaresults.com', and 'exametc.com'. Students can check the complete list of website from the Council's notice on result declaration.

West Bengal 12th Result: How To Check?

Students will be able to check West Bengal 12th result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on West Bengal Higher Secondary Result link.

Step three: Enter your WB HS exam details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students can also check their result through SMS. To get result on SMS, students can send their roll number in the following format to either 54242 or 5676750:

WB12 (space) Roll Number







