  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal HS Result 2020: When, Where, How To Check

West Bengal HS Result 2020: When, Where, How To Check

West Bengal HS Result will be announced today. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce 12th result today in the afternoon.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 9:11 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
West Bengal 12th Result To Be Announced Today: Live Updates
In All Cancelled Papers, Bengal 12th Students To Get Highest Mark Obtained In Subjects Written
West Bengal HS Exam 2020 Update: Remaining Class 12 Exams From July 2
West Bengal Board’s Remaining Class 12 Exams In June And July
Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Today
Uttar Pradesh To Reduce Syllabus For Classes 10, 12
West Bengal HS Result 2020: When, Where, How To Check
West Bengal HS result 2020 will be released on wbresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

West Bengal HS Result will be announced today. West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce 12th result today in the afternoon. As per reports, close to eight lakh students appeared for the 12th examinations held by the Council. This year the WB 12th results have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Class 12 examinations for the subjects that were scheduled on March 23, March 25 and March 27 were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

West Bengal HS Result 2020: Live Update

In 2019, West Bengal HS result was declared on May 27. Total 86.29 per cent students passed in West Bengal 12th exams last year.

WB 12th Result: When To Check?

WBCHSE will release 12th results at 3.30 pm. The West Bengal HS result will be announced in a press conference which will be held in the Council premises.

West Bengal HS Result: Where To Check?

WBCHSE 12th result will be available on the board's official website, 'wbresults.nic.in'.

Apart from the official website, the result will also be available on several private result websites such as 'indiaresults.com', and 'exametc.com'. Students can check the complete list of website from the Council's notice on result declaration.

West Bengal 12th Result: How To Check?

Students will be able to check West Bengal 12th result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to any of the websites mentioned above.

Step two: Click on West Bengal Higher Secondary Result link.

Step three: Enter your WB HS exam details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Students can also check their result through SMS. To get result on SMS, students can send their roll number in the following format to either 54242 or 5676750:

WB12 (space) Roll Number



Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education West Bengal 12th exam West Bengal 12th Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JAC Board 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
Live | JAC Board 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
West Bengal 12th Result To Be Announced Today: Live Updates
Live | West Bengal 12th Result To Be Announced Today: Live Updates
Manipur Class 12 Result 2020 Today At Manresults.nic.in
Manipur Class 12 Result 2020 Today At Manresults.nic.in
Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Today
Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2020 Today
HRD Minister Launches First Online NISHTHA Programme For 1,200 Key Resources Persons Of Andhra
HRD Minister Launches First Online NISHTHA Programme For 1,200 Key Resources Persons Of Andhra
.......................... Advertisement ..........................