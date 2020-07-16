West Bengal HS Result 2020: WBCHSE 12th Result Soon @ Wbresults.nic.in

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education or WBCHSE will release the Class 12 or higher secondary results tomorrow for the examinations held in March. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee has said on Wednesday that the West Bengal HS result will be announced on July 17, and mark sheets will be available from 52 centres on July 31. The West Bengal HS results will be available on the official results’ portal of West Bengal government examinations, wbresults.nic.in. Apart from this, the results will also be hosted on various private portals like indiaresults and exametc. SMS and app facility is also available to access the West Bengal HS results.

“Results of Higher Secondary Examination conducted by West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education will be published on 17/07/2020, Friday at 3.30 p.m. through a Press Conference to be held at Rabindra Milan Mancha, 7th floor, Vidyasagar Bhavan of the Council,” an official statement from the Council said on Tuesday.

Dr Mahua Das, President WBCHSE, has asked all the heads of higher secondary institutions or their authorised representatives to collect HS mark-sheets and other relevant documents from their respective distribution camps from 2.00 pm onwards on July 31, 2020 and issue the same to concerned guardians or candidates as early as possible maintaining proper protocol and social distancing.

“Students can also get their results through the following websites, SMS, Mobile App from 04.00 p.m. on 17th July 2020,” the statement added.

West Bengal HS result 2020: Results through SMS

To get the West Bengal HS results through SMS, candidates will need to register their roll number and mobile numbers on www.exametc.com. The SMS facility is also available on News18 Bangla and India Results portals.

West Bengal HS result 2020: List of Websites

West Bengal HS results will be released on following websites:

wbresults.nic.in

www.exametc.com

www.results.shiksha

www.westbengal.shiksha

www.indiaresults.com

www.jagranjosh.com

www.technoindiagroup.com

https://abpananda.abplive.in

www.fastresult.in

www.news18bangla.com

abpeducation.com

West Bengal HS result 2020: From app

Candidates may download the mobile app to view the HS result from www.results.shiksha.

West Bengal HS result 2020: What’s next

The education minister said students will take admission to colleges in the state for under-graduate courses through the online mode this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed advisory about admission would be issued by the higher education department in early August, Mr Chatterjee told reporters in Kolkata on Wednesday.