West Bengal HS (12th) Result For Vocational Courses Released

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has released the result for Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination 2020.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Aug 6, 2020 3:08 pm IST

West Bengal HS (12th) Result For Vocational Courses Released
WB HS Result 2020 for Vocational courses has been released @ wbresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

The West Bengal State Council of Technical and Vocational Education and Skill Development has released the result for Higher Secondary (Vocational) Examination 2020. The result is available on the official results portal, 'wbresults.nic.in'. Students who appeared for the Higher Secondary Vocational Examination this year can check their result using their examination roll number and date of birth.

West Bengal HS Vocational Result 2020: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official results website: wbresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the Higher Secondary Vocational Exam Result 2020 link.

Step three: Enter your exam roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

West Bengal HS Vocational Result 2020: Direct Link

Meanwhile, West Bengal Council for Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced class 12 results on July 17. This year, 90.13 per cent students passed in class 12 exams. 98.83 per cent students passed in science stream, 92.22 per cent passed in Commerce stream, and 88.74 per cent passed in Arts stream. The state topper scored 99.8 per cent marks. The WBCHSE President Mahua Das called this year's result 'historic'.

A total of 7,61,583 candidates appeared for higher secondary examinations in the state this year, and 6,80,057 students passed in the exam. 30,220 students secured above 90% marks.

