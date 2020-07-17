West Bengal HS Result 2020 Direct Links

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce class 12 or HS results today. The result will be announced by the board at 3.30 pm.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 2:20 pm IST

West Bengal HS Result 2020 Direct Links
West Bengal HS Result 2020 direct links will be available from 4 pm
New Delhi:

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will announce class 12 or HS results today. The result will be announced by the board at 3.30 pm. After result declaration West Bengal HS result will be available online for downloading from 4 pm. Since, the website may crash due to a large number of students checking their result at the same time, the board has released a list of websites where students can check their 12th results.

West Bengal HS Result 2020: Live Updates

WBCHSE 12th Result Direct Links

West Bengal examination results, including those of college and schools, is released on the common results portal, 'wbresults.nic.in'.

Student can check their West Bengal 12th result on the direct link given below:

West Bengal HS Result Direct Link

Apart from the link above, students can also check their result on private result websites like 'indiaresults.com', and 'exametc.com'. Though students are advised to cross-check their result from the official website later.

WBCHSE 12th Result On App

The board has made arrangements for 12th result to be released on a private result hosting app. Students can details of the app from the result notification available on WBCHSE website.

West Bengal HS Result On SMS

Students can also check their result through SMS. To get result on SMS, students can send their roll number in the following format to either 54242 or 5676750:

WB12 (space) Roll Number

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education West Bengal 12th Result
