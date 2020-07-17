West Bengal HS exam result is expected today at 3.30 pm.

West Bengal Higher Secondary (HS) exam result is expected today at 3.30 pm. The result will be released by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE). This year the West Bengal HS result has been delayed as many papers of the Class 12 exam could not be held on schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the result was declared on May 27 in which 86.29 per cent of the total students had passed. West Bengal HS Result Link

After the Class 12 exam results are declared, admission to undergraduate courses will begin.

This year, admission to colleges in West Bengal for under-graduate courses will be through the online mode and students will not be called for counselling or verification of documents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, state Higher Education department has said.

The Department also said that after the publication of higher secondary results, admission to all under-graduate courses in the state-funded higher educational institutions for the ensuing academic session will be made online (stand-alone mode) with effect from August 10.

Students who wish to verify their marks can do so after the results are out. The WBCHSE will announce the deadline for applying for verification of marks after the result is out.

This year Class 12 papers scheduled on March 23, March 25 and March 27 were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.