West Bengal HS Exam Dates Rescheduled; CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Revised 12th Exam Time Table

West Bengal Class 12 HS exam dates revised

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the dates for Class 12 exam time table. The Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to be held between April 2 and April 26. The exam dates have been revised considering the by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly constituency. The by-polls have been scheduled to be held on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the first Bengali language test will be held on April 2. The second language test of Bengali will be held on April 4, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The vocational examination of higher secondary will be held on April 5. There will be no exam from April 6 to April 15 due to by-election.

According to the new schedule, the WB HS Maths exam will be held on April 16, while Economics and Computer Science will be conducted on April 18 and April 19 respectively.

The Commercial Law paper, as per the new West Bengal Class 12 new schedule, will be held on April 20, while the Physics, Statistics and Chemistry will be conducted on April 22, April 23 and April 26 respectively.

Earlier the council had revised the dates for some Class 12 papers to avoid clash with JEE (Main). The HS council in a release earlier mentioned: "For the greater interest and convenience of the candidates who will be attempting JEE Main along with HS exam, the council has rescheduled dates of the examination."