  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal HS Exam Dates Rescheduled; CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Revised 12th Exam Time Table

West Bengal HS Exam Dates Rescheduled; CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Revised 12th Exam Time Table

WB Class 12 Time Table: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the dates for Class 12 exam time table. The Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to be held between April 2 and April 26.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 17, 2022 4:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Mamata Banerjee Hints At Rescheduling WB Board Class 12 Exams Due To By-Elections
West Bengal HS Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 Exam 2022 Dates Revised To Avoid Clash With JEE Main 2022
West Bengal HS Council Likely To Review Class 12 Board Exam Dates
Classes 10, 12 Bengal Board Exams To Be Held In Offline Mode In March-April 2022
West Bengal Releases Madhyamik, HS 2022 Board Exam Datesheets
Students Securing 60% Marks In Bengal Board Exams Eligible For Scholarship Scheme: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal HS Exam Dates Rescheduled; CM Mamata Banerjee Announces Revised 12th Exam Time Table
West Bengal Class 12 HS exam dates revised
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has revised the dates for Class 12 exam time table. The Class 12 board examinations are scheduled to be held between April 2 and April 26. The exam dates have been revised considering the by-elections to Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly constituency. The by-polls have been scheduled to be held on April 12 and votes will be counted on April 16.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book. 

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced that the first Bengali language test will be held on April 2. The second language test of Bengali will be held on April 4, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. The vocational examination of higher secondary will be held on April 5. There will be no exam from April 6 to April 15 due to by-election.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

According to the new schedule, the WB HS Maths exam will be held on April 16, while Economics and Computer Science will be conducted on April 18 and April 19 respectively.

The Commercial Law paper, as per the new West Bengal Class 12 new schedule, will be held on April 20, while the Physics, Statistics and Chemistry will be conducted on April 22, April 23 and April 26 respectively.

Earlier the council had revised the dates for some Class 12 papers to avoid clash with JEE (Main). The HS council in a release earlier mentioned: "For the greater interest and convenience of the candidates who will be attempting JEE Main along with HS exam, the council has rescheduled dates of the examination."

Click here for more Education News
west bengal class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; How To Download Mark Sheets
Live | CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result Soon At Cbseresults.nic.in; How To Download Mark Sheets
GATE 2022 Result Declared LIVE: Gate.iitkgp.ac.in Toppers' List, Subject Wise Cut-Off
Live | GATE 2022 Result Declared LIVE: Gate.iitkgp.ac.in Toppers' List, Subject Wise Cut-Off
IGNOU Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes
IGNOU Extends Admission Deadline For UG, PG Programmes
Allahabad High Court Asks UP Govt To Reconsider Ban On Fee Hike In Private Schools
Allahabad High Court Asks UP Govt To Reconsider Ban On Fee Hike In Private Schools
Mizoram Allows Schools, Colleges To Reopen As COVID Cases Drop
Mizoram Allows Schools, Colleges To Reopen As COVID Cases Drop
.......................... Advertisement ..........................