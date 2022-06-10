West Bengal HS Exam 2023 Dates Announced; Check Schedule

Image credit: shutterstock.com West Bengal HS exam dates announced

WB HS Exam 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) announced the dates for Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam for 2023. Next year, the Uccha Madhyamik exam will be held from March 14 to 27. WBCHSE President Chiranjibi Bhattacharya said that the Class 12 exam will be not be held in reduced syllabus like this year due to Covid-19 pandemic. Also, the students will get different exam centres, this year the HS exam was held in home centres. West Bengal HS 12th Result 2022 Live Updates

This year, the overall pass percentage in the HS exam was 88.44 per cent, a total of 6.36 lakh (6,36,875) students passed in the HS exam this year. The boys have performed better than girls; the pass percentage of boys was 90.19 per cent, while girls was 86.58 per cent.

A total of 272 students featured in the merit list; Adisha Debsharma is the HS exam topper with 498 marks (99.6) per cent. The second position was secured Sayandip Samanta with 497 marks. A total of 4 students bagged the third position with 496 marks. As many as 4,97,809 students have scored more than 60 per cent marks in WB 12th HS result 2022.

The HS, Class 12 result 2022 is now available on the official website- wbresults.nic.in, the studnts can also check the HS result 2022 via SMS, App. The WBCHSE 12th result via SMS, students need to send their roll number to 56070. The Class 12 HS WB result will also be available on mobile app -- 'WBCHSE Results 2022'. The students can collect the marksheets from their respective schools after June 20.

The students who could not do well in the HS exam 2022, can apply for the scrutiny process. The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process online from June 20. For details on WB 12th result 2022, please visit the official website- wbresults.nic.in.