The Class 12 exams of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) were further rescheduled on Tuesday with Education Minister Partha Chatterjee announcing that the remaining papers will be held on July 2, July 6 and July 8. "So instead of July 6, the last date of the higher secondary exams will now be July 8," the Education Minister said. The decision was taken as the government has ordered schools to remain shut till June 30. The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) Class 10 examinations for most of the subjects were conducted from March 13 to March 21. The West Bengal Class 10 Madhyamik results are expected to be released by mid-July.

The Class 12 examinations for the subjects that were scheduled on March 23, March 25 and March 27 were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infections, the Government of India had announced a nationwide lockdown from March 25 onwards.

Mr Chatterjee said the exams will start on July 2 instead of the earlier announced date of June 29. The Class 12 exams will begin with Education, Physics, Nutrition, and Accountancy on July 2. Subjects such as Sanskrit, Chemistry, Economics, Journalism and Mass Communication, Persian,Arabic, and French will be held on July 6. On July 8, exams for Geography, Statistics,Costing and Taxation,Home Management and Family Resource Management are scheduled.

WBCHSE Exam 2020 Guidelines

In a set of guidelines released by the WBCHSE President Mahua Das, the board has asked students and teachers to ensure that proper social distancing measures are followed during the Class 12 exams.

All teaching and non teaching staff are to wear masks and gloves in the examination halls while also ensuring social distancing of minimum three feet between the students and among the staff.

“All venues (rooms, benches, toilets) are to be sanitized properly before each day of the examination,” says the notification. . Each venue must also have sanitizers and handwash and all candidates “need to carry their own sanitizer in a transparent bottle”. during the examination. 6. Candidates need to maintain social distancing (at least 3 feet) while entering the venue and during the examination.