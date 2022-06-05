  • Home
West Bengal HS Council Reduces Cut-Offs To 35% For Class 11 Admission

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has lowered the cut-off to 35 per cent in certain subjects for students to take up science-based elective subjects in Class 11.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 5, 2022 1:19 pm IST

West Bengal HS Council Reduces Cut-Offs To 35% For Class 11 Admission
West Bengal HS council reduces cut-offs for Class 11 admission
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education has lowered the cut-off to 35 per cent in certain subjects for students to take up science-based elective subjects in Class 11, according to a notice issued by the authorities concerned. The minimum percentage of marks has been reduced from 45 per cent. ALSO READ | WBBSE Declares West Bengal Board 2022 Madhyamik Class 10th Result; Direct Link Here

"As directed, the council is pleased to publish the criteria of minimum percentage of marks in a subject, a student must obtain in Madhyamik Examination or its equivalent examination, in order to be eligible for taking up certain Science-based elective subjects," said the notice issued by the WBCHSE on Saturday.

Those who would like to take up mathematics or statistics or computer science as elective subjects need to obtain a minimum of 35 per cent in mathematics, and similarly, for biological science, the cut-off is 35 per cent in life science. Students who prefer admission to Class 11 with physics or chemistry or both as the elective subjects must have at least 35 per cent marks in physical science in the Class 10 board exams.

ALSO READ | West Bengal: Girls Outperform Boys As WBBSE Declare Class 10 Board Results

WBCHSE President Chiranjib Bhattacharya told PTI that the cut-off percentage mark was raised to 45 per cent in 2021 as the Class 10 board exams could not be conducted in view of COVID-19 and almost all were expected to meet the criteria owing to the high scores last year.

"This year, it has been reduced to 35 per cent," he said. The council, in another notice, increased the maximum number of seats from 275 to 400 in every higher secondary school.

ALSO READ | West Bengal WBCHSE To Announce Uccha Madhyamik 12th Result 2022 On June 10

The results of the Class 10 state board examinations were announced on June 3, and over 86 per cent of the 10.98 lakh candidates were declared successful. More girls had passed the tests than boys.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education

