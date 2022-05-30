West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Exam Results 2022 Announced, How To Check
West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Exam Results 2022: The students can check the Madrasah exam result 2022 on the official website- wbresults.nic.in using the roll number and captcha code
West Bengal High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil Exam Results 2022: The West Bengal Board of Madrasah Education on Monday, May 30 announced the results for High Madrasah, Alim, and Fazil examinations 2022. The students can check the Madrasah exam result 2022 on the official website- wbresults.nic.in. The students can download the marksheets using the roll number and captcha code.
The merit list has also been released, Sarifa Khatun from Malda district topped the High Madrasa examination this year. A total of 15 students are in the merit list.
West Bengal High Madrasah Result 2022: Steps To Check
- Visit the official website- wbresults.nic.in
- Click on the High Madrasah, Alim, Fazil exam results 2022 link
- In the new window, use your roll number and captcha
- High Madrasah, Alim, or Fazil exam results will appear on the screen
- Download score card, take a print out for further reference.