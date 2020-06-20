West Bengal Governor has written to VCs about Yoga Day celebration (file photo)

West Bengal Governor has written to Vice Chancellors of state universities to proactively involve in celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21. In his message the Governor has encouraged universities to celebrate Yoga Day on the highly relevant theme of 'Yoga at home with family'.

Calling Yoga a physical, mental and spiritual practice, the governor has urged Vice Chancellors to give out a message - "Let's practice Yoga and spread happiness"- through social media to encourage society, students and youth to practice yoga ta home with their families.

My MESSAGE to Vice Chancellors @MamataOfficial -proactively involve in the Celebrations of INTERNATIONAL YOGA DAY on June 21.



Highly relevant Theme this year "YOGA AT HOME WITH FAMILY."



Yoga is PHYSICAL, MENTAL AND SPIRITUAL practice. (1/3) — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) June 19, 2020

The governor also asked that yoga videos be shared on social media with the hashtag '#MyLifeMyYoga'.

"In these stressful trying times, where the entire humanity is faced with the COVID-19 pandemic, Yoga will bring about much needed distressing and happiness. Inspire all to share videos on social media #MY LIFE MY YOGA," he wrote.

This year, due to the covid-19 pandemic, yoga day celebrations have been moved to virtual medium. UGC has directed universities and colleges to encourage students and faculty members to perform 'Yoga at home and Yoga with family'.

UGC has suggested that activities for Yoga Day could be facilitated through social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. These platforms can also be used to upload videos online.

CBSE has also announced yoga quiz and video blogging competition for students. NCERT is also organizing a month-long Yoga Quiz for school students.