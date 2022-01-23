  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal Government To Roll Out Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students

West Bengal Government To Roll Out Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students

The West Bengal education department is all set to roll-out open-air classes for primary school students.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 23, 2022 11:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan Government Committed To Provide Quality Education To All: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
COVID-19: Complete Thought Given To School Reopening Decision, Says Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Most Maharashtra Districts Ready To Start Schools From January 24: Varsha Gaikwad
'3 Idiots' Fame School Yet To Get CBSE Affiliation After Over Two Decades Since Its Inception
Maharashtra Schools Reopening Tomorrow; 5 Things Parents, Students Should Know
Manish Sisodia Hints At Delhi Schools Reopening. Here’s What The Minister Said
West Bengal Government To Roll Out Open-Air Classes For Primary School Students
West Bengal govt to roll out open-air classes for primary school students (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

The West Bengal education department is all set to roll-out a new initiative, 'Paray Sikshalay' (neighborhood school), under which primary and pre-primary students of state-run schools will be given lessons in open spaces, an official confirmed on Sunday.

The project, having received the approval of state secretariat 'Nabanna', would be roping in para-teachers and primary school teachers to impart elementary education to students of classes 1 to 5.

"Children have long been deprived of tutorial lessons owing to the Covid-19 pandemic-induced restrictions. We have now decided hold classes on open ground," he said.

Besides elementary education, students would be encouraged to participate in extracurricular activities such as elocution and painting, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
west bengal government Education News West Bengal Schools primary students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT-BHU Researchers Develop New Technology For Charging Electric Vehicles
IIT-BHU Researchers Develop New Technology For Charging Electric Vehicles
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022: Know Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022: Know Pass Percentage Of Last Five Years
UCEED 2022: Answer Key To Be Released On January 25; Check Details
UCEED 2022: Answer Key To Be Released On January 25; Check Details
CBSE Term 1 Result Tomorrow? Here’s What Board Official Said About Class 10, 12 Results
CBSE Term 1 Result Tomorrow? Here’s What Board Official Said About Class 10, 12 Results
Rajasthan Government Committed To Provide Quality Education To All: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Government Committed To Provide Quality Education To All: Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
.......................... Advertisement ..........................