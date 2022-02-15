  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal Government Tells DMs To Ensure Primary Schools Reopen From February 16

West Bengal Government Tells DMs To Ensure Primary Schools Reopen From February 16

The West Bengal government has issued a separate notification asking all district magistrates and authorities of primary and secondary schools to ensure classes from nursery to Class 7 begin from February 16.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 15, 2022 2:31 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Puducherry Schools To Be Shut On February 16 Owing To Maasi Magam
CBSE Appoints Vineet Joshi As New Chairman
Excited Children, Anxious Parents: Delhi Schools Reopen For All Classes Following Prolonged Closure
Pre-Schools, Anganwadis To Reopen In Gujarat From Feb 17 After Nearly 2 Years
Educational Institutions Should Build On Experience Of Online Classes: Jammu And Kashmir Chief Secretary
Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2021-2022: School Can Apply Till March-End
West Bengal Government Tells DMs To Ensure Primary Schools Reopen From February 16
West Bengal government has asked district magistrates to ensure schools reopen from tomorrow for the primary classes
Kolkata:

The West Bengal government has issued a separate notification asking all district magistrates and authorities of primary and secondary schools to ensure classes from nursery to Class 7 begin from February 16.

In a notification to the district magistrates, the school education department said the additional district magistrate (education) should act as the nodal officer to coordinate with upper primary and primary schools for starting classes from February 16 after sanitisation and enforcement of all covid protocol by February 16.

All the teaching and non-teaching staff of Class 1 to 7 are asked to report at their respective schools on February 15 so that the physical classes commence from February 16.

The state government on Monday allowed the reopening of schools for primary and upper primary classes from February 16 after an improvement in the pandemic situation.

Physical classes for the lower sections will recommence after a gap of two years with strict adherence to a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the School Education Department. Offline classes for students of class 8 to 12 have begun from February 3.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
West Bengal Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Soon; Websites, Direct Link
Live | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Soon; Websites, Direct Link
UPJEE 2022 Application Process To Begin Today; Important Details
UPJEE 2022 Application Process To Begin Today; Important Details
NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 On February 18; Here's How To Check
NTSE Stage 2 Final Result 2021 On February 18; Here's How To Check
Puducherry Schools To Be Shut On February 16 Owing To Maasi Magam
Puducherry Schools To Be Shut On February 16 Owing To Maasi Magam
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Choice Filling For Round 2 Ends Today
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Choice Filling For Round 2 Ends Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................