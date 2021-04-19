West Bengal Government Orders Schools Closure From Tomorrow, Summer Vacations From May 7

  • Home
The West Bengal Government has ordered closure of schools from tomorrow, April 20. The decision to shut down schools has been taken after considering the rapid increase in COVID-19 cases. The government has also decided that summer vacation for government schools will start on May 7.

Earlier on Wednesday, West Bengal Government said appropriate decision will be taken in view of the spurt in coronavirus cases giving priority to the health of students who will sit for higher secondary and secondary examinations of the state board slated to be held in June.

