  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal Government Asks Schools To Resume Offline Classes From June 27

West Bengal Government Asks Schools To Resume Offline Classes From June 27

In a notification, the school education department asked authorities to take necessary steps to maintain hygiene on the campus, while ensuring that COVID-19 norms are followed.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 24, 2022 9:19 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Rajasthan: Children Of Class 1 To 8 In Government Schools To Get Milk Twice A Week
Rajasthan Government Approves Rs 5 Crore For Personality Development Scheme For Students
Assam Government Announces Early Summer Vacation Amid Devastating Floods
Private School Asks EWS Students To Clear Dues Of Rs 67,000; Delhi Government Says Looking Into Issue
Delhi Schools Set To Reopen After Summer Break Amid Rise In Covid Cases
Development Of Curriculum For School Education Huge Decentralised Consultation Exercise: NCERT
West Bengal Government Asks Schools To Resume Offline Classes From June 27
Bengal govt asks schools to resume offline classes from June 27
Image credit: Shutterstock

The West Bengal government on Friday asked all state-run and state-aided schools to reopen campuses from June 27 with strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The government had earlier extended summer vacation by 11 days amid searing heat.

In a notification, the school education department asked authorities to take necessary steps to maintain hygiene on the campus, while ensuring that COVID-19 norms are followed.

ALSO READ | Delhi Schools Set To Reopen After Summer Break Amid Rise In Covid Cases

Several private schools, mostly those affiliated to ICSE or CBSE, have, however, resumed physical classes from June 20.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News West Bengal Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS PGCET, TS EDCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Here's How To Apply
TS PGCET, TS EDCET 2022 Registration Deadline Extended; Here's How To Apply
JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: BE/ BTech Afternoon Shift Concludes; Check Paper Analysis
Live | JEE Main 2022 Live Updates: BE/ BTech Afternoon Shift Concludes; Check Paper Analysis
Rajasthan Governor Tells Vice-Chancellors To Bring Out Updated Syllabus In Sync With NEP
Rajasthan Governor Tells Vice-Chancellors To Bring Out Updated Syllabus In Sync With NEP
JEE Main 2022: TMC Leader Urges Assam CM To Postpone Exam In Silchar Amid Floods
JEE Main 2022: TMC Leader Urges Assam CM To Postpone Exam In Silchar Amid Floods
West Bengal JELET Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Download Rank Card
West Bengal JELET Result 2022 Declared; Direct Link, Steps To Download Rank Card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................