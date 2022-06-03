  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal: Girls Outperform Boys As WBBSE Declare Class 10 Board Results

West Bengal: Girls Outperform Boys As WBBSE Declare Class 10 Board Results

WB Result 2022: Kaushiki Sarkar of Adarshabani Academy High School in Malda's Gazole and Rounak Mondal of Ghatal Vidyasagar High School in Paschim Medinipur secured the second spot with 692 marks.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 3, 2022 1:14 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 (Declared) Live: WBBSE 10th Result At Wbresults.nic.in; Two Boys Top
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Education Minister's Namesake Bratya Basu In Top 10
WBBSE Declares West Bengal Board 2022 Madhyamik Class 10th Result; Direct Link Here
West Bengal Madhyamik 10th Result 2022 Declared; 86.60% Pass, Boys Outperform Girls
WBBSE Class 10th Result 2022: West Bengal Board To Announce Madhyamik Result Shortly
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check Class 10 Result
West Bengal: Girls Outperform Boys As WBBSE Declare Class 10 Board Results
WB results Class 10 announced; Girls outperform boys
Kolkata:

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examinations (WBBSE) on Friday announced the results of the class 10 board examinations, in which 86.60 per cent of the 10.98 lakh candidates were declared successful. WB Result Class 10 Madhyamik LIVE Updates

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Arnab Gharai of Ramharipur Ramakrishna Mission High School in Bankura and Rounak Mondal of CMS School Burdwan secured the first rank with 693 marks in the Madhyamik Pariksha, WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Kaushiki Sarkar of Adarshabani Academy High School in Malda's Gazole and Rounak Mondal of Ghatal Vidyasagar High School in Paschim Medinipur secured the second spot with 692 marks, he said.

Total 104 candidates were in the top 10, he added.

"Like previous years, the districts fared better than Kolkata with the highest 97.63 per cent candidates having passed in Purba Medinipur district," Ganguly said.

More girls have passed the exams than boys, he said, without sharing the details immediately.

The exams were held from March 7 to March 16 in offline mode. Last year, the exams could not be held due to the pandemic, and an evaluation criteria was devised by the board.

Next year, Madhyamik Pariksha will be held from February 23 to March 4, Ganguly said.

"Congratulations to our successful students and rank-holders of Madhyamik examination! Boys and girls of our districts have shown outstanding performance, while city students too make us proud," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

"Kudos to the guardians, teachers, schools. Results have been announced by the Board quickly, 2023 exam schedules are also declared. Those who have fared below expectations must resolve to fight better in future," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
WBBSE madhyamik Class 10 result

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CGSOS Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At Sos.cg.nic.in
Live | CGSOS Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Chhattisgarh State Open School Class 10, 12 Results At Sos.cg.nic.in
AP SSC Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time
AP SSC Result 2022: Check Release Date And Time
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 (Declared) Live: WBBSE 10th Result At Wbresults.nic.in; Two Boys Top
Live | West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022 (Declared) Live: WBBSE 10th Result At Wbresults.nic.in; Two Boys Top
Chhattisgarh Board Announces CG SOS Class 10, 12 Open School Results 2022
Chhattisgarh Board Announces CG SOS Class 10, 12 Open School Results 2022
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Education Minister's Namesake Bratya Basu In Top 10
West Bengal Madhyamik Result 2022: Education Minister's Namesake Bratya Basu In Top 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................