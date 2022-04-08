West Bengal Forms Committee On NEP

The committee will evaluate steps taken by states such as Maharashtra and Kerala in the education sector after NEP 2020 was unveiled by the Centre.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 8, 2022 12:27 pm IST


Kolkata:

The West Bengal government constituted a 10-member committee to examine the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and assess the need for a state-level policy on education, officials said on Friday.



"In this context, the committee would also examine the recent UGC guidelines," an official said.

Among the members of the committee are Columbia University professor Gayatri Chakravorty Spivak, Jadavpur University Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das, NIT Durgapur director Anupam Basu and Harvard University professor Sugata Bose, he said.

