  • Home
  • Education
  • West Bengal: First Semester Students Attend Offline Classes As Colleges Reopen

West Bengal: First Semester Students Attend Offline Classes As Colleges Reopen

Officials of different institutions said with third and fifth semester exams being held now, the students of first, fourth and sixth semesters are slated to attend classes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 4, 2022 1:27 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

IIFM Admission: Know About Selection Process, Placement Opportunity, Details
IP University, Ambedkar University To Jointly Develop Training And Certification Programmes
JMI VC Meets Prime Minister; Discussed Setting Up Of Medical College At The University
IIM Udaipur Launches Student-Driven Impact Investment Fund
IGNOU Launches MSc In Food Safety And Quality Management, Other Courses
Centre Says No To One-Time Absorption Of Delhi University Ad-Hoc Teachers
West Bengal: First Semester Students Attend Offline Classes As Colleges Reopen
The state government allowed them to resume classroom teaching from Thursday. (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
Kolkata:

Mainly the students of first semester attended lectures in offline undergraduate classes in colleges and universities of West Bengal on Thursday, when they reopened after a long time. Officials of different institutions said with third and fifth semester exams being held now, the students of first, fourth and sixth semesters are slated to attend classes.

Offline classes in schools, colleges and universities had been closed due to the pandemic situation. The state government allowed them to resume classroom teaching from Thursday. Principal of Lady Brabourne College Siuli Saha told PTI that most students of the first semester turned up for offline classes in different disciplines.

"Students of other semesters, not those sitting for exams, will be attending classes next week. We will continue the blended mode of teaching as of now as hostels are yet to open due to some renovation work," she said. Students belonging to first semester of Bethune College attended the classes on offline mode on Thursday.

"We cannot say immediately how many attended but only first semester students turned up for the offline classes. The students of fourth and sixth semesters will be attending classes from next week," Principal Krishna Roy said.

In Calcutta University, UG and PG classes in both arts and science faculties began, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee said. "I cannot give details immediately regarding colleges and attendance at other campuses.

But as announced by the government, we opened the campus and classes resumed," the VC said. At Jadavpur University, the UG and PG classes in arts, science and engineering faculty will commence on the campus after February 7 after completion of sanitisation works, Registrar Snehamanju Basu said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Education News West Bengal University
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: When Term 1 Results Will Be Announced? Direct Links, Websites To Check
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 LIVE: When Term 1 Results Will Be Announced? Direct Links, Websites To Check
NEET PG 2022 LIVE: Medical Entrance Exam Deferred By 6-8 Weeks
Live | NEET PG 2022 LIVE: Medical Entrance Exam Deferred By 6-8 Weeks
COVID-19: Education Ministry Writes To States, UTs With Learning Recovery Plan, Activity Calendar
COVID-19: Education Ministry Writes To States, UTs With Learning Recovery Plan, Activity Calendar
Delhi Schools To Reopen From February 7 For Classes 9-12
Delhi Schools To Reopen From February 7 For Classes 9-12
IIFM Admission: Know About Selection Process, Placement Opportunity, Details
IIFM Admission: Know About Selection Process, Placement Opportunity, Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................