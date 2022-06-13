Image credit: File Photo The summer vacations in West Bengal schools has been extended till June 26

Considering the extreme heatwave conditions in West Bengal, the state government has extended summer vacations in schools till June 26. Meanwhile, the extension of summer vacations will not be implied for schools in hilly areas of the Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, the state government notification stated. READ MORE | Why The Long Summer Vacation In Schools In West Bengal: Subhas Sarkar

Principal Secretary (Education) Manish Jain said in a notification that the decision was taken keeping in mind the safety of students. "With regard to declaring summer vacation in the schools due to extreme heat wave conditions, as reports of a few death cases due to heat and humidity have been received, the competent authority has decided to extend the summer vacation..." the government release said.

The notice was issued to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and the West Bengal Board of Primary Education. The summer vacation in schools had already been extended from mid-April, owing to the hot and humid conditions. The notice comes a day after the death of three elderly pilgrims during a religious function at Panihati due to heat.

- With PTI and ANI Inputs