West Bengal To Decide On Holding Final Semester College Exams After June 26

West Bengal To Decide On Holding College Exams After June 26

The Education Minister of West Bengal, Partha Chatterjee, told the Press Trust of India, that the decision on conducting the final-semester examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in its universities will be taken after June 26. The decision on whether universities will hold final-semester exams or mark students on the basis of previous semesters will be announced then. The West Bengal Government, however, had suspended all academic activities in the state-run higher educational institutions till July 31.

The West Bengal government on Tuesday said academic activities in all state-run higher educational institutions will remain suspended till July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Education Minister Partha Chatterjee told PTI that the heads of the universities will decide how to conduct administrative functions while safeguarding the health factor of staff.

Analysing the present circumstances, various states have decided not to conduct the intermediate semester exams but hold the final semesters only and promote the students on the basis of marks secured in previous semesters and in internal assessments. Colleges affiliated under universities in Maharashtra, Pondicherry and Madhya Pradesh have cancelled all undergraduate and postgraduate final exams and have decided to promote the students on the basis of aggregate marks secured in previous semesters.

WBCHSE Class 12 Exams

"We had previously decided on extending the suspension of academic activities in higher educational institutions till June 30. However, in view of the prevailing situation (due to coronavirus outbreak) we have decided to extend the period till July 31. I am announcing this after speaking to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue," the minister added.

The education minister further said: “While all preparations have been made to conduct the remaining papers of the Class 12 examination of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and we are keeping watch on the emerging situation." Mr Chatterjee had earlier announced the rescheduled dates of HS exams for remaining papers. The pending exams were to be held on July 2, 6 and 8.