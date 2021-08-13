West Bengal Council Of Higher Secondary Education Chief Removed

West Bengal government appoints new WBCHSE President

The West Bengal Government Friday removed Mahua Das from the post of president of state higher secondary council. Jadavpur University pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharya been appointed in her place. In a notification dated August 12, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharya is being appointed as president of West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) for four years with immediate effect and it has been approved by the education minister.

Ms Das had been facing criticism ever since the publication of higher secondary results on July 20 in which initially about two per cent of the total 8,19,202 candidates were declared failed leading to protests by the unsuccessful candidates across the state, and for having mentioned the religion of the topper.

However, replying to a question if the agitation by a section of students who had failed and her comment highlighting the religious identity of the topper could be the reasons behind her removal, Ms Das said, "I don't think so." She also said that her tenure was about to end in September.

The number of failed candidates was pegged at around 18,000 based on an evaluation method adopted by the council as exams could not be conducted this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were marked through an alternative assessment system based on the marks obtained by an examinee in the Madhyamik (Class 10) examination) and the best of four of the subject marks in Class 11 annual test. The assessment marks in Class 12 practicals in the case of Science subjects and projects by students of humanities were added to the evaluation criteria.

At the intervention of the state government and Higher Education minister Bratya Basu, the results of the failed candidates were re-evaluated and the council on August 2 announced all the unsuccessful candidates to have passed.

"Due to the COVID-19 situation, the results were published in this manner and I had only mentioned that a poor girl from a minority community was the topper which is a matter of pride," Ms Das told reporters.

Dr Bhattacharya, who is currently not in town, thanked the higher education minister for giving him the responsibility. "I intend to take up the charge on Monday," he told reporters. A top JU official said the university has not yet been formally intimated about the decision of the higher education department and it was not sure whether Dr Bhattacharya will be in full-time charge of the WBCHSE or will be able to simultaneously discharge his responsibilities at the university.

